Services
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
513-521-7800
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
5361 Dry Ridge Road
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
5361 Dry Ridge Road
View Map
Rita A. Anderson

Rita A. Anderson
Rita A. Anderson

Colerain Township - Rita A. Anderson (nee Niehaus) beloved wife of Norman Anderson for 64 years. Dear mother of Judy Morris (Butch Hurd), Lynn (Don) Himburg and the late Julie Ann Anderson-Diamond and David and Linda Anderson. Loving grandmother of Bill (Amber Ghatani) Himburg , Beth (Jon Hnatiuk) Himburg and great grandmother of Hazel Himburg. Devoted sister of Howard, Clifford and the late Robert and Paul Niehaus. Passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Age 87 years. Visitation will be held at St. John the Baptist Church, 5361 Dry Ridge Road (45252) on Tuesday, July 16 from 9:30 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Memorials may be directed to St. John the Baptist Church or Vitas Hospice. Condolence may be expressed to the family at

neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 11, 2019
