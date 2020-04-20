|
Rita A. Wermuth
Rita A. Wermuth (nee Mendel) age 97 of Union Twp., died April 19, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert J. Wermuth, devoted mother of Barbara Wermuth, Robert J. Wermuth Jr., Edward (Jennifer) Wermuth, and Julia (Kenneth) Welch, dear sister of Alice McDonald. Also survived by 8 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 5 great great-grandchildren. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Thomas More Church. Memorials may be directed to Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care or St. Thomas More Church. T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home serving the family. www.tpwhite.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020