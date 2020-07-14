1/1
Rita Aileen Groteke
Rita Aileen Groteke

Cincinnati - Rita Aileen Groteke (nee Wilkes), 89, passed away on July 12, 2020. Loving mother of Teresa "Terri" Groteke, Mark Groteke, Regina "Gina" Mitchell and the late Michael Anthony Groteke. Dear mother in law of Julie Groteke, Michael Mitchell and Anastacia Brown. Beloved grandmother of Melissa Mitchell-Brand, Andrew Mitchell, Brooke Mitchell-Davenport; Michael, Alison, Abigail, Adison, Mitchell, Abriana and Matthew Groteke. Great grandmother of Quinn and Luca Brand; Liam Mitchell and Mia Davenport. Visitation is Friday, July 17, 2020 from 10AM until time of service at 12 Noon at Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Home, 11365 Springfield Pike, Springdale, Ohio 45246. In lieu of flowers family suggests contributions to the MS Society of Cincinnati, 4665 Cornell Rd., Suite 170, Cincinnati, Ohio 45241. vorhisandryan.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jul. 14 to Jul. 16, 2020.
