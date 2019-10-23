Services
Rita Ann (Dugan) Gibbons

Rita Ann (Dugan) Gibbons Obituary
Rita Ann Gibbons (nee Dugan)

Anderson Twp. - Rita Ann Gibbons (nee Dugan) wife of the late James E. Gibbons III, beloved mother of Tricia (David) Bird, Jim (Lindy) and Greg (Roseanna) Gibbons, dear grandmother of Colleen (Brent), Erin, Molly Shannon, Seamus and Sean, devoted sister of Thomas Dugan, Lucy (Oscar) Galvan, the late Rose Yeargan, Mary Gilmore and Johnny Dugan, also survived by several nieces and nephews. Rita was known in the Anderson Twp area for her years in Real Estate. Died Oct. 15, 2019. Age 87 years. Resident of Anderson Twp. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Rose Church 2501 Riverside Dr. on Thurs Oct. 31, at 9:30 AM. Friends may visit at T.P. WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave., Mt Washington on Wed. Oct 30, from 4:30-6:30 PM. Memorials to The .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019
