|
|
Rita Berting
Cincinnati - BERTING, Rita J. (née Leonard), loving daughter of the late Alma Leonard devoted wife of the late Robert W. Berting, loving mother of Bob (Pixy) Berting, Jean (Jim) Essen, Nancy (Tim) Kennedy, Linda (Tom) Kennedy, Sandy Rider, Mike Berting, and the late Bill (Barb) Berting and Jim Berting. Cherished grandmother of Bridgette, Bob, Ben, Mandy, Jacquie, Amy, Lindsey, Eric, Rhonda, Kevin, Julie, Mark, Katie, Sarah, Zack, Matthew, Tom, Joe, April, Jim, great grandmother of Robert, William, Grace, Jacob, Tyler, Gavin, Aubree, Zoey, William, Solomon, Veronica, Prestin, Sage, Alexis, Zach, Peyton, Colton, and Celia. Dear sister of the late Charles Leonard. Died April 13, 2019 at the age of 95. Visitation Monday April 22, 2019 at St. Teresa of Avila Church, 1175 Overlook Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45238, from 8:30 AM until the celebration of The Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. Remembrances may be made to The Neediest Kids of All, P.O.Box 636666, Cincinnati, OH 45263-6666. www.meyergeiser.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 17, 2019