Rita L. Vorholt
Green Twp. - VORHOLT
Rita L. (nee Kinross). Beloved wife of the late Edward Vorholt, Joseph Heuss and Jogues Engelhardt. Devoted mother of Jeffrey (Marcia) Vorholt, Mark (Sheri) Vorholt, Mary (the late William) Damaska and the late Edward Jr. Vorholt. Mother-in-law of Joan Vorholt. Dear grandmother of 10. Sister of the late Ralph, Charles, Norbert, Bernadette Meyer, Dorothy Schneider, Ruth Becker and Rosemary Sladeck. Passed away on Friday, September 19, 2020 at the age of 100. Resident of Green Twp. Visitation will be held at Church of the Little Flower 5560 Kirby Rd., Cincinnati on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 from 9 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. Donations may be sent to Church of the Little Flower. Condolences may be expressed online at www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com