1/
Rita L. Vorholt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rita L. Vorholt

Green Twp. - VORHOLT

Rita L. (nee Kinross). Beloved wife of the late Edward Vorholt, Joseph Heuss and Jogues Engelhardt. Devoted mother of Jeffrey (Marcia) Vorholt, Mark (Sheri) Vorholt, Mary (the late William) Damaska and the late Edward Jr. Vorholt. Mother-in-law of Joan Vorholt. Dear grandmother of 10. Sister of the late Ralph, Charles, Norbert, Bernadette Meyer, Dorothy Schneider, Ruth Becker and Rosemary Sladeck. Passed away on Friday, September 19, 2020 at the age of 100. Resident of Green Twp. Visitation will be held at Church of the Little Flower 5560 Kirby Rd., Cincinnati on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 from 9 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. Donations may be sent to Church of the Little Flower. Condolences may be expressed online at www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
513-521-7800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Neidhard-Young Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved