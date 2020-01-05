Services
Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 Glenmore Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-6200
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 Glenmore Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
1:00 PM
St Martin of Tours Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Goertemoeller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita M. Goertemoeller

Add a Memory
Rita M. Goertemoeller Obituary
Rita M Goertemoeller

Cheviot - Rita M Goertemoeller (nee Espelage), beloved wife of the late William A Goertemoeller, loving mother of Judy (Ray) Ober, Bill (Diane) Goertemoeller, Ginny (late Charles) Dimon, John (Janette) Goertemoeller and Mark (Tina) Goertemoeller, grandmother of 11, great grandmother of 16. Died, Sunday January 5, 2020 age 98. Visitation at Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home, 3700 Glenmore Ave, Cheviot, Monday, JAN 13, 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Funeral Mass, 1:00 PM, St Martin of Tours Church. Burial to follow in St Joseph Old Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St Martin Church, 3720 St Martin Pl, Cheviot (45211). Condolences may be shared online at www.rebold.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 5 to Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -