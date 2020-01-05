|
|
Rita M Goertemoeller
Cheviot - Rita M Goertemoeller (nee Espelage), beloved wife of the late William A Goertemoeller, loving mother of Judy (Ray) Ober, Bill (Diane) Goertemoeller, Ginny (late Charles) Dimon, John (Janette) Goertemoeller and Mark (Tina) Goertemoeller, grandmother of 11, great grandmother of 16. Died, Sunday January 5, 2020 age 98. Visitation at Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home, 3700 Glenmore Ave, Cheviot, Monday, JAN 13, 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Funeral Mass, 1:00 PM, St Martin of Tours Church. Burial to follow in St Joseph Old Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St Martin Church, 3720 St Martin Pl, Cheviot (45211). Condolences may be shared online at www.rebold.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 5 to Jan. 8, 2020