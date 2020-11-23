Rita Mary Jacquemin
Hamilton - Rita Mary Jacquemin, age 97 of Hamilton, passed away surrounded by family at her residence on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Rita was born in Port Union, Ohio on September 5, 1923 to George and Thresia (nee Badinghaus) Hangbers. Rita loved cooking, canning and family. She was a life-long member of St. Julie Billiart, formerly St. Veronica Catholic Church. Rita is survived by her children, Fr. George Jacquemin, Paul (Peg) Jacquemin, Jack (Linda) Jacquemin, Michael (Jeanne) Jacquemin, Lou (Connie) Jacquemin and Mary (John) Dakesian; her 19 grandchildren; her 14 great-grandchildren. Rita was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Leroy Jacquemin. Mass of Christian Burial to be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Carmelites of Fairfield at Carmel of Jesus, Mary and Joseph, 327 Water St., Fairfield, PA 17320. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com
.