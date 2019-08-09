Services
Good Shepherd Parish
8815 E Kemper Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
8815 E. Kemper Rd
Cincinnati, OH
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
8815 E. Kemper Rd
Cincinnati, OH
Rita Porter


1933 - 2019
Rita Porter Obituary
Rita Porter

Cincinnati - Rita Porter (nee Hasselbeck), 86, of Cincinnati, Oh. passed away on Wed., Aug. 7, 2019. She was born in Cincinnati, Oh. on Apr. 22, 1933 to the late Carl W. and Anna Hasselbeck (nee Ploeger).

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her Husband, Jack R. Porter; Brother, John W. Hasselbeck; Sisters, Vera Schweikhart and Thelma Bottoni. Rita is survived by her beloved Sisters, Anna Mae Melzer, Dolores SanMiguel, Mary Tebelman, Arlene Hatcher and Brother Carl Hasselbeck as well as many nieces, nephews close neighbors and friends.

In memory of Rita, contributions may be made to or to Good Shepherd Catholic Church. Mass will be 10 am Sat., Aug. 10, 2019 with a visitation from 9-10 am at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 8815 E. Kemper Rd., Cincinnati, Oh. 45249. Online condolences may be left at www.NewcomerCincinnati.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 9, 2019
