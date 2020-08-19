1/1
Rita Remmell
Rita Remmell

Cincinnati - The women of the former Kenwood Woman's Club wish to remember our friend and fellow member Rita Remmell. Rita Rammell was born in New York 92 years ago. She was married for 68 years to her husband Edward who survives her. She is also survived by her daughter and son-in-law, her son and daughter-in-law, and five grandsons. Rita and Ed lived in New York, California, and Louisiana and Cincinnati the before returning to California to be near their children and their families. In Cincinnati, Rita was involved in several community activities: Brownies and Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, and the Kenwood Woman's Club. When Rita became a member of the Kenwood Woman's Club, she brought her enthusiasm and bubbly personality to everything she did. She served as President for three terms in 2001, 2005 and 2008. She was a driving force in the fundraising activities raising thousands of dollars for Scholarships for students in the Kenwood area high schools. Rita served is the Education Chairman for the Kenwood Woman's Club for several years, contacting the school encouraging applications for Scholarships, arranging for Judges who selected the winners, and organizing the recognition ceremonies. Rita always signed off her communications with this: "Wishing you Loads of Love, Luck, Laughter and with Many Magical Moments and Pleasant Surprises." She is greatly missed by her Cincinnati friends.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 19 to Aug. 24, 2020.
