|
|
Rita Rhee Comer
Glendale Village - Rita Rhee Comer (née Ramey), survived by Daniel S. Comer. Beloved mother of Monique (Jeff) Riccobelli and Eric D. Comer. Loving grandmother of Ethan and Lauren Riccobelli. Dear sister of Anita Smith. Aunt of Darrell (Tina) Smith. Great-aunt to Alexandra, Nicholas, Logan, and Elizabeth Smith. Preceded in death by her parents Ernest and Olena Ramey. Rita passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 at age 71. Visitation 5 - 8PM, Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Spring Grove Funeral Homes - Tri County, 11285 Princeton Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45246. Funeral Service 10:00AM, Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 26, 2019