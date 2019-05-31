|
|
Rita Rose Hoeper
Reading - Rita Rose (nee Giblin). Beloved wife of the late Donald W. Hoeper. Beloved mother of Mary (Chris) Walker, Timothy Hoeper, Theresa (Eric) Marsh, Dolores Hoeper, Patrick (Lisa) Hoeper, Christopher (Debra) Hoeper, Amy (Jeffrey) Dougoud, and Daniel Hoeper. Loving grandmother of 20 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Dear sister to Sr. Mary Dolores Giblin, SND and the late Richard C. Cooke and Paul E. Giblin. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Passed away Tuesday May 28, 2019 at age 90. Visitation Monday June 3, from 9:30AM until Funeral Mass at 11:00AM both at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Reading. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home in Evendale serving the family. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 31, 2019