Rita Roszell Hodge
Rita Roszell Hodge

(nee Borgman) Beloved wife of the late Michael Roszell and Ralph Hodge, loving mother of Michele (Scott) Luken and Tracy (Steve) Burch and step-mother of Lara (Mark) Griffith and Ryan (Chris) Hodge, dear "Goggy" of Jessica (Chris), Michael (Brittney), Jordan (Derek), Carly, Jake (Allison), Jadon, Kellan, Jaxon, Ellie, Rowan, Zane (Evan), Brandon, Ravin (Drew), Andy (Chique), Sarah (Braedon), Tim and numerous great-grandchildren, dear sister of Bill (Kathy) Borgman, Carol Modafari, June Kersey, Linda Blevins, Larry (Fran) Borgman and the late Audrey Humphrey, Rich Borgman and Marilyn Smith. Passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 21st at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Pike from 9AM until time of funeral blessing at 11AM. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. www.vittstermeranderson.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
OCT
21
Funeral
11:00 AM
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
