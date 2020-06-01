Rita Schussheim
MASON - nee Marons, age 82, passed away Sunday May 31, 2020. Beloved mother of Alan (Debbie) Schussheim and Mindy (Greg) Russ. Dear sister of the late Leila (Martin) Sulkes, loving grandmother of Kathryn, Samantha, Tara, Shaun, Kassidy, Nicolas and Lauren, great grandmother of 4. Survived by many loving cousins and friends. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Hospice of Cincinnati.

Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 1 to Jun. 4, 2020.
