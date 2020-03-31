|
|
Robert A. Barry
Colerain Twp. - Age 77. Passed away on March 27, 2020. He was born July 19, 1942 in Cincinnati, the son of Edgar and Helen (nee Schmuelling) Barry. Bob graduated from Elder High School in 1960 and the University of Cincinnati in 1965 in engineering. Following graduation, he served as a navigator in the United States Air Force and Air Force Reserve for 26 years; and served in the first Gulf War. After college he married his high school sweetheart, Mary Lubke, and settled in Cincinnati. Bob volunteered at the St. Vincent de Paul, St. Jude Chapter. He enjoyed carpentry, reading (especially science fiction), traveling, and was an avid sports fan. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his daughter, Lynn Martin; and his sister, Arlene Page. Surviving in addition to his wife, are his daughters, Trisha (Joe) Herbers, Christine Barry (Mike Wentzel), and Connie Ashley; son-in-law, Trent Martin; 9 grandchildren; one great grandchild; and many nieces and nephews. Those who wish to remember Bob in a special way, may make gifts in his memory to of Cincinnati, 644 Linn St., Cincinnati, OH 45203 to support CTS Walk Team Steve, Lynn and Bob's Troops. Services will be held at a later date. vorhisandryan.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2020