Services
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
(513) 738-1414
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Danenhauer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert A. Danenhauer


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Robert A. Danenhauer Obituary
Robert A. Danenhauer

Morgan Twp. - Age 95, passed away March 27, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Helen "Jerri" Danenhauer; loving father of Deborah (Richard) DeBella and the late David (Karen) Danenhauer; caring grandfather of five. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Rd. Ross, on Wed. April 3, 2019 from 10AM until the time of the funeral service at 12PM. Memorials may be made to the or Queen City Hospice. www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now