Robert A. Lehmkuhl
Robert A. Lehmkuhl

Cincinnati - Robert A. "Bob" Lehmkuhl, born Nov 5, 1928. Beloved husband of the late Arline Hess Lehmkuhl. Father of Daniel and Thomas (Veronica) Lehmkuhl. Grandfather of Toni (Bryce) Williams, Dr. Heather (Dr. Jonathan) Yardley, Monika (Will) Thurmond & Dr. Christina (Dr. Christopher) Hofmann. Great Grandfather of Abigail, Luke and Violet Williams & Mary and Anna Hofmann. Loving brother of the late John "Jack" & Donald Lehmkuhl & Mary Ann Herth. Mr. Lehmkuhl held numerous patents received through a distinguished career in the machine tool industry. There will be no public service on the request of the family. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations can be made in Bob's memory to the Purdue University Coronavirus Research Center at www.giving.purdue.edu or mail to Purdue Foundation Coronavirus Research 403 West Wood St W Lafayette, IN 47907 or donate to the Ohio State University www.buckeyefunder.osu.edu OSU Foundation Covid Research PO Box 710811 Columbus, OH 43271. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
