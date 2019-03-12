Services
Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc
2880 Boudinot Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 922-1010
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc
2880 Boudinot Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc
2880 Boudinot Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
Cincinnati - Robert Morgan passed peacefully in the presence of his family on March 9, he was 75. He is the devoted husband of the late Linda Lou Morgan. Loving father of Robert (Kim Curry) Morgan and Rhonda Marsh. Cherished grandfather of Robyn Morgan, Tyler Morgan, Daisy Brown, Tina (Dante Horton) Brown & Brian (Angie) Marsh. Great grandfather of Kiera, Nevaeh, Lillionna, D. and Donovan. Bob was a retiree of American Distilleries, where he served for 30 years. Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Wednesday March 13, from 11 AM until time of ceremony at 12 Noon, all at the Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home 2880 Boudinot Avenue 45238. To express your condolences, visit: www.dwifuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 12, 2019
