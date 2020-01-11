|
Robert A. Wilson
Norwood - Wilson
Robert "Bob" Allen, beloved husband of the late Helen (nee Coon), loving father of Tammy (Chris Sr.) Hornbaker, Michael Wilson, Tina Adams, Mark Wilson and Marty Wilson, cherished grandfather of 11 and adored great grandfather of 9, dear brother of Margaret Hall of Owenton, KY and the late John Wilson. Passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020 at the age of 88. Residence Norwood. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 14 from 10AM - 12PM at the Naegele, Kleb and Ihlendorf Funeral Home, 3900 Montgomery Rd, Norwood. Burial will follow at 1:30 PM at Concord Cemetery in Brooksville, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorials maybe made to the Cincinnati VA Hospital. Condolences at www.naegelefuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020