Robert Armand "Rob" Perez, Jr.
Robert Armand "Rob," Beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend passed away suddenly on August 22, 2020. Rob was born on May 30, 1988 and lived most of his life in Cincinnati, Ohio. Rob had a passion for education shown through his accomplishments as a doctoral candidate at the University of Kentucky. He earned his Master of Science in Economics at the University of Kentucky and his Bachelor of Science degree in Finance and Economics at Ohio State University. Continuing his work in education, he was a much-loved adjunct professor at the University of Cincinnati in Economics. Through Rob's life, he never turned down an opportunity to debate, was a dedicated Buckeyes fan, and had an infectious laugh.
Rob is survived by his parents Barbara Casserly Perez (Steve Gillen) and Robert Armand Perez, Sr. (Alissa Sammarco), his sister Ana Perez Crawford (Matthew), his nephew Luke, and step-siblings Sarah Holland and David Gillen. He was the loving grandson to the late Armand Perez, Mary K. Perez, Eileen Casserly, and James Warren Casserly. Rob was a devoted friend to many and is also survived by his large and loving extended family.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 27th from 4:00-7:00PM at Mihovk Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd., Evendale, OH. Mass of Christian Burial, Friday August 28th at 10:00 AM at Bellarmine Chapel at Xavier University, 3801 St. Francis Xavier Way, Cincinnati, OH 45207. Due to COVID-19, the mass is limited to close friends and family. To follow along with the service, please visit www.bellarminechapel.org/livestream
. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ACLU of Ohio and YWCA Greater Cincinnati. www.mrfh.com