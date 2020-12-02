1/1
Robert Atkins
Robert Atkins

Loveland - Robert Lawrence Atkins, 63, passed November 29, 2020. Cherished son of Patricia Emmett Atkins and the late George Atkins; Loving father of Collin Chester Atkins and Holly Kathleen Atkins. Also survived by his wife of 25 years Rosanne Atkins, brother Bill Atkins and sister Judi Stellmach. Preceded in death by his father and brothers George & Stevie Atkins. Visitation Tuesday December 8th 6 - 8 PM at Evans Funeral Home 741 Center St. Milford, OH. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday December 9th 9 AM at St. Columban Church 894 Oakland Rd. Loveland, OH.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 2 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home
DEC
9
Mass of Christian Burial
09:00 AM
St. Columban Church
Funeral services provided by
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
(513) 831-3172
