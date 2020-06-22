Robert B. Barbara
Cincinnati - devoted husband of the late Mary R. (nee Heskamp). Loving father of Katie Barbara, Pat (Jim) Edmiston, Mary Ann (Mark) Thomas, Michael (Kim) Barbara DO and Tony (Terry) Barbara. Grandfather of 13, great grandfather of 6 and great great grandfather of 1. Brother of Jim Barbara and the late Dave Barbara. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the age of 102. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Vivian Church, 7600 Winton Road, 45224 on Thursday, June 25 at 11 AM. Donations may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati, c/o Bethesda Foundation, Inc., PO Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263 or Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 1125 Bank Street, Cincinnati, OH 45214. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.