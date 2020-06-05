Robert" Bob" Olson
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert"'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert" Bob" Olson

Lebanon - OLSON, Robert "Bob" Shepard, 89 of Lebanon, died Friday, June 5, 2020 at the Mt Pleasant Retirement Community. Born to Oscar A. "Olie" and Katherine (nee: Page) Olson on February 8, 1931 in Marshall, MO. Bob was a 1953 graduate of Ohio Wesleyan University where he met his wife Anne. He went on to attend Chase College School of Law where he earned his juris doctorate in 1966, he then practiced law, Robert S. Olson Attorney in Lebanon for 40 years. Bob's love for music began when he met his wife Anne, who was a music major. They were season tickets holders for the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra for nearly 30 years, he was a past member of the Board of Directors of the Symphony for 12 years and they enjoyed all music, but especially symphonic and opera. Bob was a veteran in the United States Air Force, a member of the Lebanon Kiwanis since 1956, a board member for the Lebanon Chamber of Commerce, Lebanon School board and Habitat for Humanity. Bob had a love of photography, he and his wife traveled the world and he enjoyed capturing images along the way. He was an outdoorsmen, enjoyed hiking and visiting the National Parks while taking pictures. Preceded in death by his parents, his daughter-in-law, Cindy Olson, brother, Walter Olson and sister-in-law, Adriana Olson. Bob is survived by his wife of almost 67 years, Anne (nee: Peck) Olson, two sons, David Olson and Thomas Olson, two grandchildren, Mike (Katrina) Olson and Steve (Abby) Olson, four great-grandchildren, Henry, Amelia, Andrew and Katie and many nieces, nephews and extended family. A memorial service will be held at a later date, please check back for service details. Inurnment in Lebanon Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in Bob Olson's name to the Kiwanis Merit Award Fund. Arrangements made by Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home, Lebanon. Online condolences at www.hoskinsfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home - Lebanon
329 East Mulberry Street
Lebanon, OH 45036
(513) 932-7070
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved