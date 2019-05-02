Services
Tufts Schildmeyer
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
(513) 683-2430
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Tufts Schildmeyer
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Tufts Schildmeyer
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
View Map
Robert "Bob" Bradford


Loveland - Robert "Bob" Bradford, 65, passed away April 29, 2019. Beloved husband of 21 years to Becky Bradford. Step-father of Darrel (Nicole) Dalton. Grandfather of Dahlia. Son of the late Joe and Alice Bradford. Brother of Gary Bradford and Barb Powell. Uncle, great uncle, nephew and cousin to many. Friends will be received Sunday, May 5 from 2-4 PM in the Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 129 N. Riverside Ave., Loveland, where funeral services will be held Monday at 10 AM. Interment Union Cemetery. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 2 to May 3, 2019
