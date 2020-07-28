1/1
Robert Brinkman
Robert Brinkman

Cincinnati - Robert A. Brinkman born August 4th, 1949, passed suddenly on Sunday July 26th, 2020. Son of the late Walter and Eleanor Brinkman. Husband of the late Aundrea Brinkman. Longtime companion of Linda Allen. Father of Robert Scott Brinkman, Michelle (Timothy) Sester, Jason (Tavissa) Brinkman. Grandfather to Matthew, Darren, and Halee Sester. Jade, Julian, Alexandra, and Joanna Brinkman. Brother to Richard (Kathy) Brinkman and Christine ( Donald) Callahan. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Thursday July 30th from 6pm-7pm at Tredway-Pollitt- Staver Funeral Home in Norwood Ohio.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
