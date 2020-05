Robert "Bob" C. AmmerBright, IN - loving husband of the late Mary (nee Willenbrink); beloved father of: Joan (Robert B.) Ooton, Joseph "Justin" (Pam) & Robert "Rob" J. Ammer; brother of Ray (Judy), Joe (Steffen), Jim & the late: Otto & John Ammer. Also survived by nieces, nephews and many friends from St. John Catholic Church & the Knights of Columbus.Visitation will be Thur., May 28, 2020 from 5pm til the K of C service at 6:45 pm & Fri., May 29, 2020 from 11 to 1 pm. All in the Brater Winter Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial,Friday at 1:30 pm in the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Harrison. Memorials to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Reach out Pregnancy Center or the Knights of Columbus. full obit with condolences www.braterfh.com