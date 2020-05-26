Robert C. "Bob" Ammer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bob" C. Ammer

Bright, IN - loving husband of the late Mary (nee Willenbrink); beloved father of: Joan (Robert B.) Ooton, Joseph "Justin" (Pam) & Robert "Rob" J. Ammer; brother of Ray (Judy), Joe (Steffen), Jim & the late: Otto & John Ammer. Also survived by nieces, nephews and many friends from St. John Catholic Church & the Knights of Columbus.Visitation will be Thur., May 28, 2020 from 5pm til the K of C service at 6:45 pm & Fri., May 29, 2020 from 11 to 1 pm. All in the Brater Winter Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial,Friday at 1:30 pm in the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Harrison. Memorials to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Reach out Pregnancy Center or the Knights of Columbus. full obit with condolences www.braterfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brater-Winter Funeral Home (Harrison)
201 S. Vine St.
Harrison, OH 45030
513-367-4005
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved