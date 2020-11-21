1/
Robert C. Combs
Robert C. Combs

beloved husband of the late Edna Combs (nee Jordan), loving father of Sandi (Bill) Hermesch and Elaine (Kevin) O'Brien, dear grandfather of Kim (Kevin) McCord, Mike (Ann) Hermesch, Molly (Brad) Peters, Adam (Kirby) O'Brien and great-grandfather of Maggie, Hannah, Finn, Toby, Easton, Audrey, Preston, Cam, Evelyn and Rowan, dear brother of Doris (Wayne) Witt and the late Patty Thompson and John (Brenda-living) Combs, dear friend of the late Fred and Jeanell Ellis. Passed away Friday, November 20, 2020. Graveside service Saturday, November 28 at 11 AM at Baltimore Pike Cemetery 3200 Costello Ave. (45211). Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southwest Ohio. www.vittstermeranderson




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
