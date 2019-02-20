Services
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
(513) 941-6700
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
25 E. Harrison
North Bend, OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
25 E. Harrison
North Bend, OH
View Map
Cleves - Bob Merten, age 73, Feb. 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Marion E. Merten, dear son of the late Edna Mae (nee Hallau) & Robert E. Merten, loving brother of William E. "Skip" Merten. He will be missed by many family members & friends. Elder Class of '63. Served in US Air Force 1966-1970. Retired engineer with ODOT. Bob was a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus, a British car aficionado & member of car clubs OVAHC & BCCGC. Visitation Sat., Feb. 23, 10 AM until Funeral Mass at 11 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 25 E. Harrison, North Bend, OH. Burial of cremains at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Joseph Church or , c/o Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami Ave., Cleves. www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 20, 2019
