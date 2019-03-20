Services
Schmidt Dhonau Kucner Funeral Home
8633 Reading Road
Reading, OH 452155537
(513) 948-1113
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Schmidt Dhonau Kucner Funeral Home
8633 Reading Road
Reading, OH 452155537
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Schmidt Dhonau Kucner Funeral Home
8633 Reading Road
Reading, OH 452155537
View Map
Robert C. Sturgeon Obituary
Robert C. Sturgeon

Reading - Robert C. Sturgeon, beloved father of Robert (Kathie) Sturgeon, Albert (Melissa) Sturgeon, James (Karen) Sturgeon, Richard Sturgeon, Lawrence Sturgeon, Daryl (Nena) Sturgeon, and the late Linda McQueary. Cherished grandfather of 18, great-grandfather of 31, great-great-grandfather of 3. Dear brother of Betty Stevens and Helen Shepherd. Preceded in death by parents Shug and Ora Belle Sturgeon, brothers Willis, Bernard, Boyd, Franklin, James Sturgeon and sister Pauline Napier. Robert passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 at age 87. Visitation 9:00AM - 10:45AM, Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Schmidt-Dhonau-Kucner Funeral Home, 8633 Reading Rd., Reading, OH 45215. Funeral Service to follow at 11AM at the funeral home. Burial at Reading Cemetery.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 20, 2019
