Park Hills - Robert E. Castelli, 83, of Park Hills, passed away Tuesday March 17, 2020 at , Blue Ash. He was a retired guidance counselor with McAuley High School in Cincinnati. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Celeste Fobbe Castelli, son, Joseph Castelli, parents, Joseph and Helen Zechella Castelli and dear friend, Kathleen Justice. Survivors include son, Robert and Kate Castelli; daughter in law, Margie Castelli; brother, Joseph "Buddy" Castelli; grandchildren, Claudia, Maggie, Olivia and Samuele. Due to the Covid-19 Corona Virus the services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date by the family. MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, COVINGTON is serving the family. Memorials are suggested to the . Online guest book at www.middendorfbullock.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
