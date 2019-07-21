Services
Brater-Winter Funeral Home (Sayler Park)
138 Monitor Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45233
(513) 941-1940
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brater Winter Funeral Home
138 Monitor Ave
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert "Bob" Collins


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Robert "Bob" Collins Obituary
Robert "Bob" Collins

Lawrenceburg - Robert "Bob" Collins, age 78, of Lawrenceburg,IN passed away July 16, 2019. Bob was born in Cincinnati, OH on Jan. 12, 1941. He was a master mechanic for the City of Cincinnati. Survivors include, his wife: Karen Judd; children: Corinda Baron, Richard (Krista) Collins, Jessica Collins; stepchildren: Michael Judd, John (Jamie) Judd; and numerous grandchildren. Family and friends are gathering on Tues, July 23rd. from 5 to 7 pm at Brater Winter Funeral Home, 138 Monitor Ave, Cincinnati, Ohio 45233. Memorials may be made to Dave Thomas Foundation through the funeral home. www.braterfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now