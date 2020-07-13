1/1
Robert D. Belleman
Robert D. Belleman

Norwood - Belleman, Robert "Bob," beloved husband of Martha (nee Peters) for 61 years, loving dad of Ken (Kathleen) Belleman, Karen (Larry) Kuhlman, Keith (Joan) Belleman and Colleen (Kyle Esch) Rump; cherished grandfather of 13 grandchildren; dear brother-in-law of Ruth Belleman. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Preceded in death by brother, Michael Belleman. Retired after 27 years of service as Captain of the Norwood Police Department. Passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at the age of 83. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 16 from 9-10:30 AM at the Naegele, Kleb and Ihlendorf Funeral Home, 3900 Montgomery Rd, Norwood. Private Mass of Christian Burial will follow at Holy Trinity Church for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences at www.naegelefuneralhome.com






Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
