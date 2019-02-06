Services
Price Hill - Robert D. Hatmaker, age 84 of Price Hill, died on his birthday, January 31st, 2019. He was the son of the late John Franklin and Flossie Marlowe Hatmaker and dear brother of Nora P. Campbell and the late Anna R. Wade and Charles F. Hatmaker. Mr. Hatmaker was the choral music teacher at Aiken Senior High School for many years. He never married and he never had any children. Music was his life and his great gift to all of us. Graveside service will be held at Spring Grove Cemetery on Friday, February 8th at 10 am. (meet inside the main gate) Please visit www.tpwhite.com for the complete tribute to his life. T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 6, 2019
