Robert "Bobby" D. Koch



Cincinnati - Cherished son of Robert B.(the late) and Bette (nee Milner) Koch. Beloved brother of Scott (Amy Banks) Koch and Kristie (Mike) Rolfsen. Cherished uncle to Jesse (Ciara) Koch, Justin Koch, Mikayla Koch, and Cohen and Max Rolfsen. Also survived by many friends and extended family. Bobby was known as an avid fisherman and enjoyed shooting pool. Bobby passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at the age of 49 years. Bobby never met a stranger so we know how happy he was to call many of you his friends. He cheated death more times than we can count and defying the odds was his standard. He would give you the shirt off his back (or even the loose Advil in his pocket) if you'd let him tell his story. Family, friends and strangers rallied behind Bobby 28 years ago after a tragic car accident caused by a diabetic seizure. Bobby's resilience was tested repeatedly in the years since & each time proved he wasn't ready for his story to end. Our family often wondered how we could ever reciprocate. He will pay it forward through the gift of organ & tissue donation. In addition, Bobby's prosthetic leg will be donated to an organization that repurposes used prosthetics to those in need around the world. Thank you so much for your love & support throughout Bobby's journey. We know our dad was there to welcome Bobby home! Visitation will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 6-8pm at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy, Ohio 45231. Funeral Service will be held at 10:30am on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made out to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or JDRF.org. Online condolences may be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com. Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary