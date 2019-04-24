Services
Radel Funeral & Cremation Service
650 Neeb Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45233
(513) 451-8800
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Antoninus Church
1500 Linneman Rd.
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Antoninus Church
1500 Linneman Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Stonestreet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert D. Stonestreet Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert D. Stonestreet Sr. Obituary
Robert D. Stonestreet, Sr.

Cincinnati - Robert D. Sr. beloved husband of the late Sherri K. (Nee: Blum) Stonestreet. Loving father of Robert D. Stonestreet Jr. and Susan (Charles) K. Waring. Beloved son of the late Willene (Nee: Stamper) and Edmond Stonestreet. Dear brother of Willie Kat McCoy. Cherished uncle of Cathy, Melody, Tracy and Mitzi. Also survived by numerous other family and friends. Passed away on April 19, 2019 at the age of 87 years. Visitation will be Monday April 29th from 9:30 A.M. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 A.M. all at St. Antoninus Church, 1500 Linneman Rd., 45238. If so desired memorials may be made to St. Antoninus Church or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. Radel Funeral Home, 451-8800 is serving the family.

www.radelfuneral.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Radel Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now