|
|
Robert D. Stonestreet, Sr.
Cincinnati - Robert D. Sr. beloved husband of the late Sherri K. (Nee: Blum) Stonestreet. Loving father of Robert D. Stonestreet Jr. and Susan (Charles) K. Waring. Beloved son of the late Willene (Nee: Stamper) and Edmond Stonestreet. Dear brother of Willie Kat McCoy. Cherished uncle of Cathy, Melody, Tracy and Mitzi. Also survived by numerous other family and friends. Passed away on April 19, 2019 at the age of 87 years. Visitation will be Monday April 29th from 9:30 A.M. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 A.M. all at St. Antoninus Church, 1500 Linneman Rd., 45238. If so desired memorials may be made to St. Antoninus Church or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. Radel Funeral Home, 451-8800 is serving the family.
www.radelfuneral.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 24, 2019