Robert "Buckeye Bob" Davis



Fairfield Twp. - Robert "Buckeye Bob" Davis. Beloved husband of the late Gloria P. Davis (nee Mueller) for 66 years. Devoted father of the late Dan (Donna) Davis and Lyn (Dr. Corwin Smith) Plummer. Cherished grandfather of Stacey (Brian) Quattlebaum and Kelly (Mary Jo) Davis. Loving great-grandfather of Tyler, Aidan, Brie, Erin, Cara, Colin, and Ryan. Dear brother of Jerry (Doris) Davis. Brother-in-law of Raymond Mueller, Jr. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Bob passed away on March 9, 2019 at the age of 96 years. Bob truly enjoyed life to the fullest (continuing to golf and bowl). Loved to watch sports on TV (especially the Ohio State University Buckeyes). The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Thomas Maynard. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 15th from 5 to 8 PM at the Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy, OH 45231. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 16th at 10 AM at Corpus Christi Roman Catholic Church, 2014 Springdale Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45231. Interment at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations can be made to or to the . Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com . Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary