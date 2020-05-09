Robert E. Brockman
Robert E. Brockman

Park Hills - Robert E. (Rob) Brockman, 68 years of age, of Park Hills, KY, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood. Rob was the loving husband of Jane Brockman (nee Donadio). Devoted father of Emily Brockman Crail (Jessie), Brian Brockman (Jessica), Robert F. Brockman, Megan Brockman Mann (David), Bridget Brockman Schneider (Andrew), Teresa Brockman Alter (Martin), John A. Brockman (Helen Ann), Anthony Brockman, and Philip Brockman (Samantha). Special and fun-loving grandfather of thirty-two grandchildren. Brother of Agnes and John (Nancy) Brockman and loving uncle and cousin to many. Preceded in death by his parents Robert and Ruth Brockman. Born in Cincinnati, Rob was a proud graduate of Elder High School (1969) and the University of Cincinnati (1973) where he earned a BA in Management. He retired from a long and successful career in the sporting goods industry in 2017. Rob's commitment to family was evidenced by the deep love for his wife Jane of 46 years. His greatest joys were bonding with his 4 daughters, coaching his sons in baseball and presiding over large family gatherings especially at Christmas. Visitation Tuesday, May 12 at St. Gertrude the Great Catholic Church from 9:30 until 10:50 am. The Requiem Mass will follow the Rosary. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Ft Mitchell, KY. Memorial donations can be made to: St. Gertrude the Great Catholic Church 4900 Rialto Rd, West Chester Township, OH 45069. Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright is assisting the family. Online condolences to: www.middendorf-funeeralhome.com






Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
12
Visitation
9:30 AM
St. Gertrude the Great Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
Jane and family my heart goes out to you at this sad news. Rob is with Jesus in heaven. Prayers and blessings on your family. Beverly Sullivan
Beverly Sullivan
Friend
