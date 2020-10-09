Robert E. Meade
Green Township - Beloved husband of the late Mary Charleen Meade (Nee Godfrey) and Betty Todd Meade (Nee Doerger). Loving father of Jim, Dan (Juli), Michael (Carrie), Patrick (Brooke) Meade and the late Kenneth Meade. Dear father-in-law of Melissa Meade. Devoted grandfather of Katelyn, Elizabeth, Nick, Joe, Andrew, Luke, Matthew, Joshua, Maria, Samuel, Anna, Sara and Thomas Meade. Cherished brother of Mary Grace (the late Dean) Adams and the late Rick (Chic) Meade. Also survived by his nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 83 years of age. Visitation at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., on Thursday from 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM. Followed by Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of the Visitation, 3172 South Rd., at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Kenneth E. Meade Memorial Scholarship Fund at Elder High School, 3900 Vincent Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45205 or to St. Jude Church, St. Vincent de Paul Society, 5924 Bridgetown Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45248. www.bjmeyer.com