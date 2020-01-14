|
|
Robert E. Pfeffer
Florence - Robert "Bob" Earl Pfeffer, age 76 of Florence, KY passed away January 11, 2020. Bob was born August 4, 1943 in Cincinnati, OH to the late Fred Pfeffer Sr. and Virginia Struble Pfeffer and was retired as a Warehouseman with the American Book Co. Bob was preceded in death by his Wife Mary Pfeffer in 2015. Bob is the Brother of Ronald (Dee) Pfeffer Sr. and the late Fred "Hap" Pfeffer. He is survived by Sister-in-Law Dori Pfeffer, Nieces and Nephews the late Ron Pfeffer Jr., Mike Pfeffer (Jenny), Steve Pfeffer, Diane and the late David Hendricks, Missy (Steve) Bastin, Dawn (Mike) Malone, and many great nieces and great nephews. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM with the Memorial Service to follow at 10:30 AM Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US 42, Florence, KY 41042. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger, KY. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 1640 Lyndon Farm Ct., Suite 104, Louisville, KY 40223 or the Boone County Animal Shelter, 5643 Idlewild Rd, Burlington, KY 41005. Online condolences may be made at www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020