Robert E. Wiggins Sr.
Cincinanti - Robert E. Wiggins Sr. age 83, of Cincinnati, OH passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. He was born in Covington, KY on May 3, 1937 to Robert A. and Edna Wiggins (nee Sullivan). Graveside Service will be at 1:00 pm Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North, 205 Eibeck Lane, Williamstown, KY 41097. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerCincinnati.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.