Services
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home
3155 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-3022
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home
3155 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church
Bridgetown, OH
Robert Earl Von Allmen


1925 - 2019
Robert Earl Von Allmen

Cincinnati - Passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at age 94. Born on February 18, 1925 in Louisville KY to Julius Von Allmen and Verina Zehnder. Beloved husband for 66 years to Frances nee Campisano. Dear father of George, Fred (Mary Beth), Rob (Joyce), Julie (Joe) Ranz, Mary Bea (Paul Holewinski), Becky (Mark) Rueve, Bill (Julie) and Ron (Michelle). Loving grandfather of Lucy Hinds, Edward, Ty, Keith, Rebecca, Marc, Tricia Good, Katie Penn, Joe, Maurie Hanauer, Ben Ranz, Robyn Safford, Justin Rueve, Julia and Robert. Great grandfather of 13. Brother of Ronald W. Von Allmen. Proud WWII veteran (Army Air Corps), Purdue Graduate (Class of 49). Respected Cincinnati printing professional with The Wendling Printing Company, (retired 1993). Visitation Friday August 16th from 5-8pm at the Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home, 3155 Harrison Ave. (Westwood). Funeral Mass 10am Saturday Aug. 17th at St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church (Bridgetown). Burial St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Parkinson's Disease Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street. Suite 800 Miami, Fl 33131.neidhardminges.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019
