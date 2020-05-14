Robert Edward Kinker
1925 - 2020
Robert Edward Kinker

Cincinnati - Robert "Bob" Kinker, born July 25, 1925 to the late Edward H. Kinker and the late Hilda Jansing Kinker in Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away peacefully on May 7, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved husband of the late Katherine "Kitty" Patricia Foy Kinker; devoted father of Joseph E. (Susan) Kinker, Jeffery R. (Karen) Kinker, Mark T. Kinker, Michael W. (Julie) Kinker, M. Anne (Loel) McIntosh, Karen K. (Mark) Miller, and Martha K. (John) Olberding. Loving grandfather to Allison (Matthew) Heidt, Natalie (William) Cromer, Dana (Keegan) O'Brien, Katelyn Kinker (Alec Kasuya), Lauren (Aaron) Stancik, Emily Kinker, David Cherwonuk, Kate Cherwonuk, Brooke Cherwonuk, Kyle (Stephanie) McIntosh, Kelly McIntosh (Dustin Cain), Claire Miller, J. Braden Miller, Gregory Olberding, Edward "Teddy" Olberding, and Joseph Olberding. Loving great grandfather to Everly Cromer, Brynn Cromer, Landon Heidt, and Pierce O'Brien. Dear brother of the late Elizabeth A. "Betty" Kinker Utech, and brother in law to Jo Ann Foy and Sr. Mary Ann Foy RSCJ. He was the devoted father figure to Mary McCarthy (Leonard) Whitling and their son Christopher; and longtime friend of Mary Rita Hirn Riddel. He was also a devoted uncle to many nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19 regulations, private services have been held for the family. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati, 4310 Cooper Rd., 45242, or Society of the Sacred Heart, Provincial House, 4389 W. Pine Blvd., St. Louis MO., 63108-2205. Online condolences at www.rohdefuneral.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 14 to May 17, 2020.
May 15, 2020
May he rest in peace after a very full life surrounded by a wonderful family.
Trish and Steve Tagariello
Friend
