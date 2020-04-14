Services
Thomas-Justin Memorial Funeral Home
7500 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
(513) 791-5353
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Ellert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Ellert


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Robert Ellert Obituary
Robert Ellert

Cincinnati - Robert H., beloved husband of Jean (nee Dotson) Ellert, cherished father of Julia Ellert Murdock (John), devoted grandfather of Maria Murdock Walley (Jason), Madeline Murdock Morgan (Nicholas), John Murdock, Jr. and Joseph Murdock, loving great-grandfather of James and Leo Walley. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Passed away on Saturday, April 11th at the age of 88. Services are being held privately. Memorials may be directed to St. Gertrude Parish, 6543 Miami Ave. (45243). Please send your condolences to the family through our website, ThomasJustinMemorial.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -