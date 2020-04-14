|
|
Robert Ellert
Cincinnati - Robert H., beloved husband of Jean (nee Dotson) Ellert, cherished father of Julia Ellert Murdock (John), devoted grandfather of Maria Murdock Walley (Jason), Madeline Murdock Morgan (Nicholas), John Murdock, Jr. and Joseph Murdock, loving great-grandfather of James and Leo Walley. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Passed away on Saturday, April 11th at the age of 88. Services are being held privately. Memorials may be directed to St. Gertrude Parish, 6543 Miami Ave. (45243). Please send your condolences to the family through our website, ThomasJustinMemorial.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020