Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
For more information about
Robert Ernst
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church
Reading, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Ernst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Ernst


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Robert Ernst Obituary
Robert Ernst

Reading - Beloved husband of Joan (nee Rawe) for 64 years. Devoted father of Kathy (Dean) Taylor, Bob (Sharon), Dan (Nancy), Pat (Anita), Mike (Kathy), Tom (Angie), Richard Ernst, Julie (Gerd) Christner, Ann Marie (Chris) Anderson, and Andy (Lisa) Ernst. Loving grandfather of 29 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Brother of Connie Gagliardo, Jack Ernst and the late Bill Ernst, Tom Ernst, Ginny Boehl, and Margie Schmitz. Passed away Friday, July 5, 2019, age 91. Lifetime resident of Reading. Visitation Tuesday, July 9 from 5 - 8 pm at Mihovk Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd., Evendale. Funeral Mass Wednesday at 10 am at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, Reading. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now