Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
(513) 385-0511
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
Cincinnati - Robert G. "Bob" Essert, beloved husband of Virginia "Judy" Essert (nee Martin). Loving father of Robert M. (Peggy) Essert, Rhonda (Raymond) Pittard, and Kim Collins. Cherished grandfather of six and treasured great-grandfather of 2. Loved brother of Jean (Ernie) Meisel, Sallie (Jerry) Wahl, Kathy Correll, and the late Dottie Rogers, Susan Hoffman, and Ray Essert. Dear brother-in-law of Bucky Rogers, Paul Hoffman, and Ginny Essert. Passed away, Wednesday, May 15th, 2019. Age 81. Visitation Tues. May 21st from 11AM until time of Funeral Service at 1PM, both at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 5527 Cheviot Rd. (45247). In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to the SPCA Cincinnati, , or . www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 19, 2019
