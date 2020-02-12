Services
Cincinnati - Passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at the Age of 96. Devoted son of the late Fred and Elizabeth (nee Waldmann) Hoeweler, beloved husband of the late Charlotte (nee Schmitt) Hoeweler, loving father of Robert (Patty) Hoeweler and Alan (Arleen) Hoeweler, dear grandfather of Robert Bradley (Rhiannon) Hoeweler, Brian (Cindy) Hoeweler, and Jennifer (George) Heffner, great-grandfather of Bradley (Molly) Hoeweler, John Robert Hoeweler, Aidan MacAllan Hoeweler, Abigail Hoeweler, Elizabeth Hoeweler, Macy McNabb and Harlow Heffner, brother of the late Dorothy (Edward) Speeg, uncle of Donald (Elise) Speeg and Susan (Robert) Zepf and numerous grand and great grand nieces and nephews. Prominent member of the Cincinnati business community, entrepreneur and owner of numerous businesses including Aluminum Extruded Shapes, Inc. Longtime member of Clovernook Country Club. Graduate of the University of Cincinnati and longtime supporter of UC athletics and member of UCATS, inducted into the Order of the Black Blazer in 1999. Served his country in the Army in WWII was a POW and Purple Heart Recipient, Founding Member of the Winton Place Vets of WWII, Founding Member of the 12th Armored Division Memorial Museum. A Gathering for Friends and Family in his memory will be held on Sunday February 16, 2020. Details and Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made, in his name, to the 12th Armored Division Memorial Museum, 1289 N. Second St, Abilene, TX 79601. Website: 12tharmoredmuseum.com Phone: 325-677-6515.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
