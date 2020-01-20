|
Robert F. "Bob" Niehaus, Sr.
Cincinnati - Passed away January 16, 2020. Born September 26, 1926 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Marie Niehaus,his sister Mary Niehaus and nephew Paul Volz. He is survived by his sisters Sr. M. Bernadette, Sr. M. Andrea(D.C.J.) , "Dottie" Volz and Irene Wegman (Clem), daughter Linda Gross, sons Robert F. Niehaus Jr. (Joan), James Niehaus (Pat), grandchildren Jennifer Lien (Nick), Brandon Gross (Jennifer), Robert F. "Bobby" Niehaus III, Catherine Niehaus, Eric Niehaus, great grandchild Gwendolyn Lien, and niece Rita Volz and many friends. Bob was a World War II veteran who served in the Pacific Theater for two years. He was a life-long resident of the West side of Cincinnati. Mass of Christian Burial will be held January 25, 2020 at 10:30 am, at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, 3720 St. Martins Place, Cincinnati, OH 45211. Visitation at the church from 9:30 am-10:30 am prior to the funeral Mass. Please make any donations to , P.O. Box 633597 Cincinnati, Ohio 45263.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020