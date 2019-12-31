Resources
Robert F. Tate beloved husband of the late Shirley W. Tate (nee Wichlach) for 64 years, loving father of Barbara T. (Jim) Cagle and Susan T. (Jeff) Turner, dear grandfather of Benjamin (Jennifer) Turner, Tracy (Joshua) DeSpain, Emily (John) Sutton, Robby (Savannah) Cagle, and Nick Cagle, devoted great-grandfather of 9, dear brother of the late Bernice Montgomery. Also survived by nieces, nephews, and friends. He had a quick wit and loved to tease; a kind and generous man who gave generously of himself to his family and the church. Dec. 28, 2019. Age 96 years. Residence Mt. Washington. Service at Mt. Washington Baptist Church 2021 Sutton Ave. on Sat. Jan. 4, at 11:30 AM. Friends may visit at the Church on Sat. from 10-11:30 AM. Memorials to Columbia Baptist Church or Mt. Washington Baptist Church. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
