Robert F. Zwick
Cincinnati - Robert F. "Bob", beloved husband of the late Dorothy H. "Dottie" Zwick (nee Woerman). Loving father of Marianne (the late Jerry) Krismer, Barb (Tom) Wolf, Rob (Nancy) Zwick, Janet (Richard) Vandegrift, and Michael (Tracey) Zwick. Cherished grandfather of Mike (Heather) and Jeff (Nicole Reinert) Krismer, Maria (Ben) Foster, Brian (Ben Griffin), Bethany, and David (Shelly) Wolf, Gretel, Rob (Ellie), Heidi, William, Sarah, and Katie Zwick, and Elizabeth, Anna, Ricky, Janey, Eva, and Agnes Vandegrift. Treasured great-grandfather of five. Dear brother of the late Betty (Bob) Carlisle. Passed away, Thursday, April 4th, 2019. Age 94. Visitation Monday, April 8th from 9:30AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30AM, both at Bayley Place Chapel, 990 Bayley Place Dr. (45233). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions requested to c/o Development Department (110 Conn Terrace, Lexington, KY 40508). www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 6, 2019