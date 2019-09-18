|
|
Robert Foster Craig
Ross - Age 56 passed away on September 16, 2019. He was born in Middletown, Ohio on December 4, 1962, the son of Ronald Charles and Shirley Ann (Moon) Craig. He was employed at Kroger for over 31 years. Robert was a member of the local 75 UFCW. He enjoyed watching the Bengals and the Cincinnati Reds, and he was a handyman that could fix anything. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Tina Marie Mefford-Craig; his children, Robert Charles Craig, Jennifer Ann Craig, and step-son, Greg A.W. Mefford; one sister, Melanie Craig; father and mother-in-law, Wayne and Barb Hansford; grandmother-in-law, Mary J. Schallick; and many other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. A visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 1 PM until the time of funeral service at 3 PM. Burial will follow in Venice Cemetery. www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 18, 2019